Entertainment

Inuyasha Yashahime: Moroha's sword design revealed

July 21, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

Inuyasha will be back soon with the expected sequel, Yashahime: Princess Half Demon, where we will follow the adventures of the sons of the half demon and his older half brother Sesshoumaru. To whet fans, the production studio is revealing more and more details about the design of the main characters.

Even if we don't find, at least initially, the characters who have won millions of fans around the world, it will be interesting to see how Moroha, daughter of Inuyasha and Kagome, will interact with the other characters and how they will venture into the world created in 1996 by Rumiko Takahashi.

We recently showed you the definitive design of Moroha, which essentially incorporates that of his father, with however unique Kagome details, and this time to have been shown is the original artwork of the katana that the young demon hunter will bring with her. You can see the image at the bottom of the news, in the post shared by @hanyo_yashahime on Twitter.

READ:  Dragon Ball: from prince to princess, a fan imagines female Trunks

It is not about Tetsusaiga, which we saw in practically every episode, wielded by Inuyasha himself, but Moroha also has a yōkai sword, Kurikamaru, a name that never appeared before in the original series, but which will surely hide an interesting meaning and story.

Pending the arrival of the sequel, scheduled for October 2020, a special café in Inuyasha has been opened, and leaks have already emerged regarding the plot of Yashahime: Princess Half Demon.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.