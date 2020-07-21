Inuyasha Yashahime: Moroha's sword design revealed

Share it:

Inuyasha will be back soon with the expected sequel, Yashahime: Princess Half Demon, where we will follow the adventures of the sons of the half demon and his older half brother Sesshoumaru. To whet fans, the production studio is revealing more and more details about the design of the main characters.

Even if we don't find, at least initially, the characters who have won millions of fans around the world, it will be interesting to see how Moroha, daughter of Inuyasha and Kagome, will interact with the other characters and how they will venture into the world created in 1996 by Rumiko Takahashi.

We recently showed you the definitive design of Moroha, which essentially incorporates that of his father, with however unique Kagome details, and this time to have been shown is the original artwork of the katana that the young demon hunter will bring with her. You can see the image at the bottom of the news, in the post shared by @hanyo_yashahime on Twitter.

It is not about Tetsusaiga, which we saw in practically every episode, wielded by Inuyasha himself, but Moroha also has a yōkai sword, Kurikamaru, a name that never appeared before in the original series, but which will surely hide an interesting meaning and story.

Pending the arrival of the sequel, scheduled for October 2020, a special café in Inuyasha has been opened, and leaks have already emerged regarding the plot of Yashahime: Princess Half Demon.