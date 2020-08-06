Inuyasha Yashahime: Moroha Towa and Setsuna appear in the official key visual

Share it:

One of the biggest anime surprises this year was the announcement of the sequel to Inuyasha , Yashahime: Princess Half Demon, who will take us back to Sengoku-era Japan, starring the daughters of Inuyasha and her half-brother Sesshomaru.

For several weeks Studio Sunrise and the author of the original work, Rumiko Takahashi, have been anticipating small details to fans who can't wait to return to that world created 24 years ago. The attention paid to the design of Moroha, Towa and Setsuna was received by fans in a positive way, as all three of the protagonists somehow recall their parents.

Indeed as shown in key visual that you can find at the bottom of the page, shared by StardusRedditor on Reddit, the daughters of Sesshomaru have particular red tufts, which undoubtedly recall the magenta symbols on the father's cheeks, more evident in its demonic form, when it turns into a huge dog with a silver coat. Moroha instead appears with a grin that is very reminiscent of Inuyasha's, and with small details related to Kagome's design, such as the red bow.

Looking forward to important information scheduled for August 7, we leave you with the first video of Inuyasha Yashahime, and a splendid figure dedicated to Sesshomaru.