Inuyasha Yashahime: Kagome and Inuyasha return in the first episode and the fans go crazy

The sequel to the series Inuyasha , Yashahime: Princess Half Demon, brought us back to the universe created by Rumiko Takahashi in 1996, and as many of the opera fans expected the first episode showed both the half demon and the beloved Kagome, parents of Moroha, the protagonist along with his cousins ​​from the new series.

Fans were waiting to see what changes would be introduced in this new story, but the first episode was shown as a real tribute to the original series, which nevertheless manages to elegantly combine the two adventures, as the title suggests “Inuyasha Now and Then“.

The episode in fact presents itself as an animated transposition of the special chapter which in some way represented an epilogue, in which Inuyasha and his companions faced a last, powerful, enemy. While this has deprived the new trio of protagonists of more space during the sequences, on the other hand it has allowed fans to review the characters they are fond of several years ago.

As you can see from the posts below, the reactions were extremely positive, the whole community was positively surprised by the first episode of the sequel, especially for the nostalgic vein of some scenes that concern closely. the relationship between Kagome and Inuyasha. Recall that the first episode of Yashahime is available on Crunchyroll, and we leave you to a very faithful cosplay of Inuyasha.