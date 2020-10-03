Inuyasha Yashahime is available on Crunchyroll from today

The autumn season of this 2020 seems to want us to take a kind of leap into the past. First came Burn the Witch, a work belonging to the same world as Bleach, then the remake of Dragon Quest: Give the Great Adventure. But today Crunchyroll presented his fans with a new anime, Inuyasha yashahime.

We were talking about Inuyasha yashahime for a long time, sharing trailers, images and forecasts on the plot of this unreleased anime. The sequel to the world of Inuyasha, a historical work that has become one of the cornerstones of the culture industry of the far eastern country, is become available from today on Crunchyroll.

The Inuyasha Yashahime’s first episode is available for premium users of the platform, while it will be possible to see it for free in 7 days. The platform uploaded the episode at 12:00 today 3 October so many will have already been able to appreciate the new and old characters presented in Inuyasha Yashahime.

This time the protagonist is the daughter of Inuyasha and Kagome, or the half-demon princess Moroha, together with the children and successors of other characters such as Towa and Setsuna. Are you ready for this blast from the past with the sequel to Inuyasha?