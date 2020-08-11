Entertainment

Inuyasha Yashahime: Hisui at the center of fans' attention after the first trailer

August 11, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

As we have known for some months now Inuyasha , series created by the mangaka Rumiko Takahashi in 1996, will have a sequel, where to cover the role of protagonists we will find the daughters of Inuyasha and Sesshomaru, hence the name Yashahime: Princess Half Demon.

Thanks to the recent trailer we also took a look at the other characters from the original series that we will find again, and therefore the fans were immediately surprised to see Hisui, son of Sango and Miroku.

As happened for Moroha and Setsuna, Hirui also seems to have inherited design elements that strongly recall his parents. In fact, in the key visual we see it with the Hiraikotsu, the gigantic boomerang built with demon bones, used by his mother, and with the nekomata Kirara at his side, a cat-shaped spirit deeply attached to Songa in the first series.

READ:  Daredevil: this Elektra Natchios cosplay by Elizabeth Rage is explosive and sexy

The reaction of the community was moving, many fans are incredibly fond of this character, and at the bottom of the news we have reported only some of the many reactions that can be found on social networks. Some were worried about his possible death in the sequel, others they can't wait to find out if she will be up to par with her mother and uncle, as Exterminator of Demons, while others have dedicated fanarts and re-proposed the official design shared by Studio Sunrise in recent days.

Recall that the Yashahime series will debut in October, and that an Inuyasha-themed café has been opened in anticipation of the sequel in Japan.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.