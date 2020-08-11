Inuyasha Yashahime: Hisui at the center of fans' attention after the first trailer

Share it:

As we have known for some months now Inuyasha , series created by the mangaka Rumiko Takahashi in 1996, will have a sequel, where to cover the role of protagonists we will find the daughters of Inuyasha and Sesshomaru, hence the name Yashahime: Princess Half Demon.

Thanks to the recent trailer we also took a look at the other characters from the original series that we will find again, and therefore the fans were immediately surprised to see Hisui, son of Sango and Miroku.

As happened for Moroha and Setsuna, Hirui also seems to have inherited design elements that strongly recall his parents. In fact, in the key visual we see it with the Hiraikotsu, the gigantic boomerang built with demon bones, used by his mother, and with the nekomata Kirara at his side, a cat-shaped spirit deeply attached to Songa in the first series.

The reaction of the community was moving, many fans are incredibly fond of this character, and at the bottom of the news we have reported only some of the many reactions that can be found on social networks. Some were worried about his possible death in the sequel, others they can't wait to find out if she will be up to par with her mother and uncle, as Exterminator of Demons, while others have dedicated fanarts and re-proposed the official design shared by Studio Sunrise in recent days.

Recall that the Yashahime series will debut in October, and that an Inuyasha-themed café has been opened in anticipation of the sequel in Japan.