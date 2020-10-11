Inuyasha Yashahime: Here’s what happened to Kagome’s brother after Inuyasha’s ending

After a first episode, which essentially served as a prologue, with nostalgic elements, the sequel to Inuyasha, Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon, finally introduced us to the protagonists Towa, Setsuna and Moroha, and their background, thus also revealing information regarding other characters seen in the original series.

The second episode focused on the childhood of Sesshoumaru’s daughters, Towa and Setsuna, showing us the event that practically separated them, bringing Towa into the modern era through a portal magically appeared in front of the little girl. With a time leap to the present we learned that Towa was adopted and raised by Sota Higurashi, Kagome’s younger brother.

The last time we saw it, Under he was living peacefully in his time, often thinking of his sister who had decided to settle permanently in the past to be with Inuyasha. In the sequel we discover that he actually continued this lifestyle, and that in addition to taking care of Towa for 10 years, he got married and had a daughter, Mei.

To the numerous issues left pending, which arose even before the debut of the anime, is added the identity of Sota’s wife, as she didn’t appear at all during the episode. Recall that Yashahime is not a good starting point for new fans, and we leave you to Rumiko Takahashi’s opinion on the series.