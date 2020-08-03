Entertainment

Inuyasha Yashahime: here is a first video of the highly anticipated anime sequel

August 3, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Among the many innovations announced this year for the anime world, nobody would have expected a return to the feudal era and Japanese mythology told by Rumiko Takahashi in the fantastic world of Inuyasha . Although the author did not intervene in the writing of the series, it was she who announced the sequel Yashahime.

With the subtitle Princess Half Demon it is clear that the protagonists of the new project will be the daughters of Inuyasha and Sesshomaru, or rather Moroha and her cousins ​​Towa and Setsuna. As the production studio continues to show us small details every week, such as the Moroha katana design, the first images taken directly from the anime.

As you can see in the post reported at the bottom of the news, shared on Twitter by @RanobeSugoi, these are sequences where we see the protagonists grappling with an opponent. The striking thing is the particular symbol on Moroha's sword, Kurimakaru, which lights up immediately after the fight. Towa and Setsuna appear to maintain a colder and more detached approach than Moroha, and we couldn't expect anything else from Sesshoumaru's daughters.

As the announcement at the end of the video Yashahime reminds us: Princess Half Demon will debut in the fall, and in the meantime we leave you with what we think are the 5 best moments of Inuyasha.

