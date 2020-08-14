Inuyasha: the two souls of the protagonist live in a faithful cosplay

Share it:

Inuyasha's brand has recently been reborn thanks to an announcement that leads to the expansion of this world, created more than twenty years ago by Rumiko Takahashi. After concluding the story of Inuyasha and Kagome, the production of the anime decided to create a new generation of characters with Inuyasha Yashahime.

Inuyasha's debut: Hanyo no Yashahime on Japanese broadcasters is just a few months away, and fans can't wait to see the new characters in action. But there are still those who do not forget the protagonists who have been the pillars for the previous stories. Inuyasha is a half demon that during the series he sees his human and demonic side struggling internally.

These two sides are in conflict with each other in the Inuyasha cosplay created by Skei_x, who shared the photo below a few weeks ago. The two sides of the protagonist are divided by a katana: on the left side there is the white side, the most famous and well-known of the character, on the right side instead the black and human side. Everything is surrounded by the red dress that is always worn by the character in the manga and anime.

The protagonist of Inuyasha: Hanyo no Yashahime however, it will not be the half demon, but the daughter Moroha.