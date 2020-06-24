Inuyasha, the 5 most beautiful moments of the anime

Share it:

Twelve years of publication, two anime series, for a total of 167 episodes in six seasons for the first and 26 episodes for the second, four feature films and an OAV: this is the result of the universe created by Rumiko Takahashi, author of the story of Inuyasha, the story that features the half-demon dog, who together with the co-protagonist, Kagome Higurashi, travels in search of the fragments of the Sphere of the Four Spirits. It is in these weeks that the announcement of a spin-off of Inuyashache will tell the story of the daughters of Inuyasha and Kagome as well as those of Sesshomaru, brother of the half-demon. To be able to get closer and more timely and ready for the event, we retraced the exits of the anime in search of five most touching moments, trying to highlight both the ironic and comic aspect of the story, as well as the powerful sentimental drama that involves the protagonists in the almost 200 episodes of the series.

The Rosary of Inuyasha

We are in the middle of the film Inuyasha – The sword of the ruler of the world, the third feature film taken from the anime and dating back to 2003. After recounting the events following the birth of the half-demon and showing for the first time ever in the anime the human features of the Great Demon Dog, Inuyasha's father , the focus of the story shifts to the umpteenth clash between Sesshomaru and his brother, with the cumbersome presence of So'unga, the sword of the Underworld. Already strongly linked to Inuyasha's father, the sword was to remain sealed for seven centuries, with the assignment entrusted to Saya, a demon servant of the Great Dog Demon. So'unga is thus revealed to be one of the three swords of the ruler of the world, together with Tessaiga, brought inside the tomb of his master, and Tenseiga, delivered to Sesshoumaru by Totosai, another servant of the Dog Demon. With So'unga taking possession of Inuyasha, only Kagome's intervention manages to free the half-demon from the grip of the weapon, but during the rescue the Rosary placed in Inuyasha's neck ends in a thousand pieces.

We are talking about the object that Kikyo put on the half-demon's neck, tricking him into believing it was a gift, so as to push him to close his eyes and to let himself be chained voluntarily. In the evolution of the character of Inuyasha, the Rosary proves to be fundamental, given that Kagome, as well as Kikyo in his time, has the ability to stop any type of half-demon action simply by using the expression that in Italian is "a cuccia "and in English" sit down ".

Getting rid of the Rosary is probably one of the greatest life ambitions of Inuyasha, who in the moment in which he undergoes a osuwari finally manages to see it destroyed before his eyes, exploding into a thousand pieces. At the end of the film, in the post credits scene, Kagome convinces Inuyasha to close her eyes, saying that he has a gift for him: just like Kikyo in his time, so the girl puts a rosary around Inuyasha's neck again, fearing that she will no longer be able to have a bond with the half-demon without the sacred bond.

From this moment the Rosary will never be separated from Inuyasha, giving rise to numerous other ironic situations, but reinforcing the bond between the two protagonists even more, not without some punching, with Inuyasha who thought he could receive a much more gift from perverted, as Kagome herself will emphasize. The scene is found to further enhance the relationship between Kagome and Kikyo, testifying to the fact that Inuyasha sees a lot of the priestess in the girl.

The mist of drunkenness

During episode 135, Kagome, Inuyasha and all the other travel companions of the fifth season, find themselves fighting against a mysterious fog. During the journey to the top known as Kasumidake, Kagome, Hachiemon and Shippo are poisoned by rarefied air which, however, it makes them fall into a state of total intoxication, confusing them to the maximum.

Miroku is very likely to resist because of his high tolerance to alcohol, as well as being immediately aware of the problem of not having to inhale the fog, just as Inuyasha manages to avoid any kind of problem perhaps due to his demonic nature. The scene reaches levels of total nonsense pushing Kagome to sing and dance suddenly in the fog, while Inuyasha tries to contain the three traveling companions who have in the meantime been lost.

The story is made even more atypical at the moment Sango, driven by drunkenness, decides to go down the drain on Inuyasha to declare all his love for the half-demon. On one of the very rare occasions in which Kagome becomes much less unequivocal than usual, the girl reveals all her jealousy towards the situation and using her power on Inuyasha's Rosary she drags him to the ground repeated times, anticipating any possible love effusion with Sango .

The scene not only manages to enhance the ironic and comic power of the series, despite the very strong and difficult themes, but also manages to make a perfect balance to the episode that sees Miroku struggling with his last moments with his master, with the which continues to worry about the loss of his father at the hands of Naraku. Furthermore, it is one of the first moments in which we begin to understand the feeling that Kagome has for Inuyasha, intensifying that path that will inevitably lead them to be together at the end of the whole story.

"A doghouse"

A moment of great intensity in the relationship between Kagome and Inuyasha is found in episode 109, the 27th of the fourth season. Inuyasha and Kikyo continue their battle against the Shichinitai and the clash inevitably leads the two to have a very intense confrontation, remembering the moments spent together. The scene leads Kagome, facing the other side, to ask himself what Inuyasha is really feeling for her and if his possible affection is nothing more than a reversal of the one felt for Kikyo in his time.

During the following morning the girl prefers not to travel together with the half-demon, unlike what happened in everyday life, and he binds to Sango, to avoid having to confront Inuyasha and face the sentimental topic. Inuyasha's naivety is revealed in thinking that Kagome may be angry with him, but in reality the feeling felt by the girl is very different, leading her to wonder and wonder what she and Inuyasha actually are for each other. "I once told you that I would always stay by your side" Kagome begins to tell him, who admits to recognizing the intense feeling that persists between Kikyo and Inuyasha, while letting himself go at the end with a series of just over ten "doghouse", pushing the half-demon to dig a small ditch in the ground to the sound of facades in the ground. In addition to enhancing the easily irascible character of Kagome, the scene manages to underline the importance of knowing what Inuyasha is feeling for her, so that she can continue to make sense of the sacrifice made towards her normal life in Tokyo in favor of that in the Sengoku era.

Kikyo's death

The eighth episode of The Final Act, the season that closes the Inuyasha cycle entirely, as well as the total episode 175 of the series, tells the story of Kikyo's death. A heartbreaking moment, which leads Inuyasha to unequivocally understand the value that the priestess had assumed for him, which he finds himself tormenting before the loss. The moment when Kikyo dissolves to take the form of numerous floating spirits puts the half-demon in a position to understand his failure for that eternal protection mission that he had self-assigned to the priestess, but also the strong feeling he felt for her.

The episode is one of the preambles at the end of the whole story, so the path that leads us up to this moment allows us to descend very intensely in that atypical relationship that is created in the sentimental triangle between Kagome, Kikyo and Inuyasha. In addition, the priestess, in the minutes before her end, had fought against Naraku in an attempt to purify him by shooting one of his arrows.

Despite this attempt, however, the demon had proved too strong and able to tear the two fragments of Koga, who had tried to imprison Naraku with a suicidal action. The fall during the fight suggests that the challenge against the evil demon is in all respects unequal, in addition to reaping a very important victim in the ecosystem of the cast of Inuyasha, hitting the protagonist and at the same time creating a crack of undoubted depth in the heart of Kagome, who assists helpless the last kiss between the half-demon and the priestess.

The kiss between Inuyasha and Kagome

Impossible not to mention one of the last scenes that precedes the conclusion of the anime. Kagome finds herself imprisoned inside Naraku's spider web and is in conversation with the sphere of the four spirits, who asks her to make a saving wish. The girl feels that Inuyasha will come to save her and decides to refrain from any possible desire, pending the arrival of the half-demon, who thanks to Tessaiga find the way to reach Kagome.

After having eagerly looked for her inside the spider web she finally manages to reach her and after a reconciling embrace, the two get the long-awaited and longed-for kiss of love. Thus resolving that long-standing feeling never actually revealed before everyone's eyes, the couple manages to find their way back to Kagome's courage and desire. that the sphere can disappear forever, so as to stop causing any kind of damage.

In doing so, the disappearance of any type of demon, including Naraku, who – unlike what happens in the manga – manages to express a final feeling of peace, finding serenity after having freed himself from the yoke within which the sphere of the four spirits he was holding him together with the dragon demon.