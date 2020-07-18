Entertainment

Inuyasha: opens a special Café awaiting the series on Yashahime

July 18, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
The series of Inuyasha It has been able to hit millions of fans since its publication, will soon return with the sequel series Yashashime: Princess Half-demon, and to open up the wait in Japan, the opening of a somewhat special café has been organized.

Despite the original series ended several years ago, fans remember her as one of the best adventures ever told in manga and anime, both for the characterization of the main characters, Inuyasha and Kagome, but above all for the unique setting with various magical elements and coming from Japanese mythology.

With an opening planned exclusively for the Rising Sun, this nice initiative, under the name of "Inuyasha Café", will offer customers food, drinks, stickers, and any other type of exclusive merchandise piece, all tied to the world created by the manga Rumiko Takahashi. You can find images of the project at the bottom of the page.

The first location will open its doors to the public on July 30th, to then move on to two other locations, always remaining in Japan, respectively in August and October. Unfortunately, there was no mention of spreading the project in Europe or America.

Recall that important details have already emerged about the Yashahime series, and that recently we wanted to remember the 5 best moments of Inuyasha.

