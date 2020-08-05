Inuyasha: new information on the animated spin-off will be coming soon

Share it:

Among the many anime / manga products that have come on the market, there is no doubt that among the most loved there is also the great epic of Inuyasha, a series that ended long ago that over the years has been able to conquer a very large audience, first thanks to the paper work and then through the anime adaptation.

Having spent over ten years from the end of production, no one would have expected anything new about it and instead, somewhat surprisingly, over the past few months it has been officially confirmed that Inuyasha will see the arrival of a new animated spin-off series who has been able to talk a lot about himself, enormously intriguing fans.

In recent weeks we have repeatedly spoken of the new series of Inuyasha, which has always kept the public's attention high thanks to preliminary videos and drawings designed to showcase the character design of the characters, but full-bodied information on this new narrative arc we have not yet received. Apparently, however, it seems that things could change soon, given that a short message has been released for all fans on the official Twitter page dedicated to the series. Going more specifically, in the tweet it was confirmed that new and interesting information about Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon will be shared this week, more specifically on Friday 7 August, news that will surely make many happy.