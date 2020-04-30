Inuyasha: here's a hilarious low cost fan cosplay

Share it:

Inuyasha has long been one of the most loved characters and one of the most popular series among anime fans. Although the animated series has been over for many years now, fans still pay him many expressions of affection, as done for example by @lowcostplayth, an artist well known in the fan base.

The half demon warrior is the protagonist in this hilarious interpretation, strictly low budget, with the cosplayer that through the well-placed use of a cat, is able to create an amazing version of the character created by the manga queen Rumiko Takahashi.

The work that has been able to gain appreciation from fans of all kinds and ages, can be summarized as the artist's masterpiece which embodies all the experiences previously accumulated with works equally known as Lamù, Maison Ikkoku (also known in Italy like Cara dolce Kyoko) and Ranma 1/2. Inside, in fact, it is possible to find both epic battles and exciting moments between the protagonist and his lover Kagome. The funny cosplay in a certain sense it recalls the atmosphere of the animated series in those cheerful and light-hearted moments that lightened the story during the course of the adventure.

We remind you that the first seasons of the anime are available on Netflix. Did you also know that MAO the new Takahashi manga will arrive in Italy soon and will be published by Star Comics?