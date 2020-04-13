Inuyasha: here is a splendid collectible statue for almost 300 euros

Share it:

The one of Inuyasha it is an unforgettable epic that since its first release back in 1998 – when the first chapter was published – has been able to conquer millions and millions of readers from all corners of the world, an amazing success that has subsequently led to the realization of two animated adaptations .

Given the excellent results achieved by the franchise, it should not be surprising that several companies continue to release themed products of various kinds designed to enthrall an audience always hungry for new productions related to the brand, works that often fall into the collectors world and are able to be desired by very large slices of fans.

This time, the light of the spotlight was earned by the guys from Hun Yu Studio, who presented in some images – which you can view by scrolling down to the news – an amazing statue dedicated to Inuyasha. As you can see, the product is characterized by numerous details, a first-rate work available in only 399 pieces all over the world. The dimensions are 27×29.5×29.5cm, a generous size which is also followed by a rather substantial price, for a total of 288 euros without counting the shipping costs. According to what was announced, everything will be released in the last quarter of 2020 but interested parties can already pre-order everything.

Before greeting you, we remind all our readers that on the pages of Everyeye you can find the review of the anime Inuyasha.