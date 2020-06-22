Inuyasha: Hanyo no Yashahime, unveiled the anime's debut date

Share it:

A few weeks have passed since the surprise announcement of Inuyasha: Hanyo no Yashahime, sequel to the famous Inuyasha produced several years ago. The anime born from the homonymous manga by Rumiko Takahashi will receive an extension of the completely original story since the mangaka has never focused on the future of those characters.

We have seen Inuyasha's character design in recent weeks: Hanyo no Yashahime but also some voices that want to die for characters known in Inuyasha. But it had never been revealed what was the airing date of the new anime.

The official website of the anime, which will focus on the new generations, has revealed that Inuyasha: Hanyo no Yashahime will arrive in late 2020, more precisely in the autumn season which will begin in October. This will air on YTV and NTV every Saturday at 5:30 am Japanese time. To remind viewers of the ending of Inuyasha, always on YTV from June 29 will be retransmitted Inuyasha: The Final Act every Monday night and will also be made available for free streaming for a week with the YTV MyDo !, TVer and GYAO services.

Are you ready for the start of this new adventure with Inuyasha: Hanyo no Yashahime?