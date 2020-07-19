Inuyasha Hanyo no Yashahime: Moroha's definitive design revealed!

Share it:

Undoubtedly one of the biggest and most pleasant surprises of this 2020 was the announcement of the return of Inuyasha with the series about the adventures of the sons of the Mezzodemone and his half-brother Sesshoumaru. After revealing some promotional images, the official design of one of the main characters was finally unveiled.

Although the original manga author, Rumiko Takahashi, has not intervened in any way in the plot of the new series, behind the protagonists' design is its unmistakable style, as seen also in the first sketches shown to the public.

During these months, between the first key visual of the Yashahime series: Princess Half Demon, and the announcement of the debut of the latter, scheduled for October 2020, there have also been many revealed interesting details about Moroha's character, daughter of Inuyasha and Kagome. Ever since she was practically alone, the half demon has become a bounty hunter, and with the recently shown design, it seems that wanted to keep mainly the father's style.

Entirely dressed in red, complete with a cape and shin guards, Moroha's look perfectly recalls that of Inuyasha, giving however a particular importance to the red bow that many of you will remember about Kagome's school uniform.

Recall that waiting for the sequel has opened a special café in Inuyasha, and that leaks have already been leaked concerning the plot of Yashahime Princess Half Demon.