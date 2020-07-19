Entertainment

Inuyasha Hanyo no Yashahime: Moroha's definitive design revealed!

July 19, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

Undoubtedly one of the biggest and most pleasant surprises of this 2020 was the announcement of the return of Inuyasha with the series about the adventures of the sons of the Mezzodemone and his half-brother Sesshoumaru. After revealing some promotional images, the official design of one of the main characters was finally unveiled.

Although the original manga author, Rumiko Takahashi, has not intervened in any way in the plot of the new series, behind the protagonists' design is its unmistakable style, as seen also in the first sketches shown to the public.

During these months, between the first key visual of the Yashahime series: Princess Half Demon, and the announcement of the debut of the latter, scheduled for October 2020, there have also been many revealed interesting details about Moroha's character, daughter of Inuyasha and Kagome. Ever since she was practically alone, the half demon has become a bounty hunter, and with the recently shown design, it seems that wanted to keep mainly the father's style.

READ:  Lucifer Season 5 Delayed due to Pandemic

Entirely dressed in red, complete with a cape and shin guards, Moroha's look perfectly recalls that of Inuyasha, giving however a particular importance to the red bow that many of you will remember about Kagome's school uniform.

Recall that waiting for the sequel has opened a special café in Inuyasha, and that leaks have already been leaked concerning the plot of Yashahime Princess Half Demon.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.