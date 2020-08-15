Entertainment

Inuyasha: Fans can't wait to see the daughter of the protagonist and Kagome

August 15, 2020
Maria Rivera
The announcement of the new Inuyasha series has thrilled all fans of the anime which aired in Italy in 2001 and ended eight years. Over the months they have been able to see the first images of the series, starring the daughter of Inuyasha and Kagome.

As we have already said, in "Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon"We will follow the adventures of Moroha and the other children of the characters from the original series design by Moroha immediately convinced the fans, who are curious to find out what the character of the daughter of the two protagonists will be, as well as trying to discover the reasons that led to the disappearance of Inuyasha and Kagome. At the bottom of the news you can read some of the comments from fans, divided between those who have already started creating fan art and videos dedicated to Moroha and those who can't wait to see her in action.

To deal with the anime series we will find it Sunrise studio, famous for having curated various animes set in the world of Gundam, Gintama and who had also curated the animated transposition of Inuyasha. Although the contribution of the author Rumiko Takahashi is not present, fans are still eager to find out how the story set in the original world of the series will continue.

Yashahime will debut on next 3 October, in the meantime we leave you with the trailer for the Inuyasha sequel.

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

