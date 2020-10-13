Inuyasha: all you need to know about Tessaiga, the mythical demonic sword

With the recent arrival of Yashahime: Princess Half Demon, interest in Inuyasha is back to the stars. Together with Inuyasha and Kagome, the protagonist of the original work is Tessaiga, a sword of infinite potential. We know its history.

In the work written by Rumiko Takahashi, Tessaiga is described as a sword capable of killing well a hundred demons with one blow. The powerful weapon protected Inuyasha and her companions in various situations and became one of the most recognizable swords by enthusiasts. But what is its real story?

Tessaiga, also known as “the sword of destruction”, was forged by the blacksmith Totosai starting from a Toga tusk, the father of Inuyasha and Sesshoumaru. Toga commissioned Tessaiga to steal Shishinki’s Meido Zangetsuha and Tenseiga, “the sword of life”, to contain his powers. While Tenseiga was inherited by Sesshoumaru, Tessaiga was secretly hidden by Toga.

But during the sixth episode of the Inuyasha animated series, Kagome finds the sword, which protects her from Sesshoumaru’s attacks. Tessaiga is endowed with a powerful barrier thanks to which the evil and greedy demons cannot use her, but when Inuyasha promises to protect the girl, the sword accepts him as the new master.

Aesthetically, Tessaiga is similar to a normal katana. However, when it is challenged to take care of humans, it turns into a bigger sword and sharp. The first technique with which Inuyasha exhibits the powers of Tessaiga is the “scar of the wind”, a move with which to sweep away up to a hundred demons simultaneously.

Over the course of the series, Tessaiga is destroyedexcept being reforged by Totosai from one of Inuyasha’s fangs. Following this event, Inuyasha learns the “Backlash Wave”, a deadly counter-move with which to send the attacks back to the sender.

The sword also has the ability to absorb and assimilate skills of other demons. By absorbing Shiori’s orb, Inuyasha gains the ability to break through any barrier, except the sacred ones, transforming the sword into a red Tessaiga.

Finally, Tessaiga is able to launch the Meido Zangetsuha, deadly blow inherited from Toga, Inuyasha’s father. With this technique the protagonist is able to launch a large black sphere capable of absorbing and sending anything nearby to the Netherworld. What role will Tessaiga play in the Inuyasha sequel? Waiting to find out, in the second episode of Yashahime Towa and Setsuna separated. Also, fans have finally found out what happened to Kagome’s brother after Inuyasha’s ending.