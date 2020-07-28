Entertainment

Inuyasha: a fierce Sesshoumaru is revealed in this splendid figure

July 28, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

Among the countless paper and animated productions that have managed to impress themselves strongly in the imagination of a large audience, the epic of Inuyashaseries realized thanks to the work of Rumiko Takahashi turned out to be able to conquer a huge audience spread all over the world.

Although the original work has seen the arrival of its much chat over a decade ago, there are countless fans who still praise it with cosplay and fanart of great level, a success still well palpable that has recently also led to the confirmation of a new and highly anticipated animated production dedicated to the franchise.

Given the excellent results obtained, it should not be surprising that several companies have continued to create themed gadgets designed to enthrall the most avid collectors, companies including Dark King Studio, which recently ended up in the spotlight thanks to a splendid Inuyasha-themed figure and specifically dedicated to Sesshomaru. As can be seen in the images at the bottom of the news, the product puts in show our Sesshoumaru armed with his sword and ready for confrontation, a work of great value which is characterized by an enormous amount of detail. As specified by the company, everything is currently available for pre-orders at a price of 218 euros – not counting shipping costs -, while the release is currently scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2020.

READ:  Euphoria Season 2 Release date, Cast and Story

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.