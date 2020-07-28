Inuyasha: a fierce Sesshoumaru is revealed in this splendid figure

Share it:

Among the countless paper and animated productions that have managed to impress themselves strongly in the imagination of a large audience, the epic of Inuyashaseries realized thanks to the work of Rumiko Takahashi turned out to be able to conquer a huge audience spread all over the world.

Although the original work has seen the arrival of its much chat over a decade ago, there are countless fans who still praise it with cosplay and fanart of great level, a success still well palpable that has recently also led to the confirmation of a new and highly anticipated animated production dedicated to the franchise.

Given the excellent results obtained, it should not be surprising that several companies have continued to create themed gadgets designed to enthrall the most avid collectors, companies including Dark King Studio, which recently ended up in the spotlight thanks to a splendid Inuyasha-themed figure and specifically dedicated to Sesshomaru. As can be seen in the images at the bottom of the news, the product puts in show our Sesshoumaru armed with his sword and ready for confrontation, a work of great value which is characterized by an enormous amount of detail. As specified by the company, everything is currently available for pre-orders at a price of 218 euros – not counting shipping costs -, while the release is currently scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2020.