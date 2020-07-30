Into the Dark: The body, the horror review available on RaiPlay

Share it:

Wilkes, a professional hired assassin, has just completed his last assignment, related to the murder of a famous man, which took place inside the victim's apartment. The fact that it's Halloween night doesn't help the killer though that, when he is transporting the lifeless body in his car, he discovers that the car has been vandalized and is therefore unusable.

Wilkes has to get rid of the body within a certain hour, as ordered by the client, and the fact that most of the passers-by are dressed up with a horror theme paradoxically simplifies the task of going unnoticed, despite the lifeless body that is carried around wrapped in a towel. To avoid control by a police patrol, the man agrees to join three boys who are celebrating the anniversary and he goes with them to a themed party.

In the darkness

The body is the first episode of the anthology series Into the Dark aired on Hulu and which boasts among its producers none other than Jason Blum, the guru of modern horror.

Twelve real films, with an average duration of eighty minutes, make up the first season (with a second one already made) which has landed for a few days exclusively Italian in the RaiPlay catalog, the streaming platform of the national public broadcaster. At the time of writing the first three episodes are available.

It is no coincidence that the piece that opens the project is set on Halloween night, one of those dates that have always characterized the genre scene, and lies on marked black humor jerks that are the background to the main story, accompanying the viewer on a paradoxical journey where irony and citations are the masters, preferring a perspective of pure and disengaged fun.

All in one night

The director Paul Davis and screenwriter Paul Fischer have adapted in the form of a feature film a short film made by themselves in 2013 and already used in the anthological film Patient Seven (2016), but in the transition from the original brevity to a more full-bodied shape the result was not entirely painless, with some passages that suffer from some redundancy and are forcefully filled with jokes and references to the common cinephile-television imaginary, with free references to works like breaking Bad is Frozen.

Violence, given the playful cut chosen at the start, is suggested but left largely out of the field in its most extreme aspects, leaving some pleasant excess typical of slasher.

Everything proceeds at a rapid pace that prevents creating a suitable background for the various figures involved, complete with improvised love-story which, however, gives a couple of unexpected twists which partially revitalize narrative cyclicity.

Between thorny calls to the dark-web, mysterious telephone interlocutors and a repeated countdown on the screen, The body balances defects and strengths, revealing a pleasant vision but by no means transcendental.