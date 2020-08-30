Entertainment

Into Darkness – Star Trek and Pulcinella’s secret on the identity of Benedict Cumberbatch

August 30, 2020
Lisa Durant
This evening on Paramount Network at 9:15 pm it will air Into Darkness – Star Trek, second chapter of the reboot saga of J.J. Abrams, successfully relaunched a few years earlier by Abrams himself, who would later turn his attention to the Star Wars franchise. For the second film, a “mysterious” character was introduced.

This mysterious character was played by Benedict Cumberbatch, a veteran at the time from the success of the British television series Sherlock and also launched in the cinema, but his was a decidedly too weak mystery, given that everyone had now guessed that behind the name of Commander John Harrison hiding was none other than one of the US Enterprise’s most fearsome nemeses, Khan Noonien Singh. For months then the entire cast and crew of the film undertook to keeping a secret that was now on everyone’s lips and that at the time of its release, it surprised practically no one.

Cumberbatch described his interpretation of the villain of the film thus, after he had only held positive roles for years: “It was important to be able to understand the character. He is a sociopath and commits terrible deeds, but is he a terrorist or a defender of freedom? Is it justified for the massacres it commits? Is he fighting for a cause? It is incredibly ambiguous, but its intentions have an ethical basis. I love playing characters with this kind of ambiguity. How many villains cry? He is a person with a deep emotionality and moral principles. They wanted someone who could embody Kirk’s dark side, and with Harrison they found him“.

Cumberbatch does not define itself as a trekker: “I remember they were showing it on BBC2 before the six o’clock news, and I watched it sometimes. It wasn’t pure science fiction: it also contained a message. But no, I’m not a trekker. Simon Pegg and Karl Urban are experts, while growing up I have become above all a fan of Star Wars“.

