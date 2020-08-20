Interview with Pacho Maturana: the teachings of Bielsa, Bilardo and Menotti, and how Pablo Escobar dirtied Colombian football

Share it:

The DT, in his last experience in a substitute bench, in front of the Royal Paris of Bolivia (AP Photo)

Francisco Maturana put Colombian football on the lips of the whole world. Pacho He was the intellectual author of the historic 5 to 0 of his selection to Argentina at the Monumental stadium, and led her to the World Cups in Italy 90 and the United States 1994, in addition to winning the 2001 Copa América.

Beyond the emblematic passage through the selected team, the 71-year-old man, a dentist by profession, worked in Europe, being the only Colombian coach to have that privilege. Real Valladolid and Atlético de Madrid had it in their banks. He signed a contract with Real Madrid, but it was not executed. Far from the Old Continent, he left his mark in Saudi Arabia. With Al-Hilal he was crowned champion of the Asian Cup Winners' Cup in 2002 and of the Saudi League in 2001.

Meanwhile, in the American continent and at the club level it also had its important achievements. He was champion of the Copa Libertadores with Atlético Nacional in 1989, he won the Colombian League with América de Cali in 1992, and won the UNCAF Cup with the Costa Rican team in 1999. For all these merits, he has a prominent role in FIFA: is part of the Technical Committee of the mother entity of world football, a distinction few colleagues possess.

From his home on the outskirts of Medellín, Pacho covers his extensive career with 50 years of experience, recounting his stages as a player and coach. He talks about his failed stint in Argentine soccer. Praise Cesar Menotti and Marcelo Bielsa. He recounts the day that Carlos Bilardo got angry because he was branded a “Menottista”. He recalled the murder of Andrés Escobar and made important revelations about the relationship between players and drug traffickers in the times of Pablo Escobar Gaviria …

He has been a coach for more than 30 years. Do you want to continue directing and evaluating a new proposal or is the time of the retreat approaching?

All coaches want to continue training. We want to die on the playing field . Over time we become capricious, but we never lose the desire. I'm not going to train, but I watch the games with a bottle of wine at home with the pen, the tablet and watching the footballers, taking notes. Then we met with the rest of my coaching staff to discuss the matches we saw. We never lower our arms. The same happened to Marcelo Bielsa, who had no job and went to direct to the second division of England. People at the time wondered: ´What about this one who is going to go to the Championship? ´. I was looking for something else. Tranquility. Continue with your project and continue building everything …

What is your opinion of Bielsa and his style of play?

I like it. There is total respect and admiration. I was able to be close to him at important moments, such as during the South American Qualifiers for the 2002 World Cup. He was a person with whom I shared experiences, concepts and impressions. I remember that during the qualifying matches the Argentina team destroyed all their rivals. Later, her time at the Korea-Japan World Cup was not good, beyond the pedigree that characterizes her for having been a two-time world champion. It was eliminated in the first round, but everything served as a teaching. I admire Marcelo for the way he walks life. Always very attached to his convictions.

Is Maturana close to Bielsa's style of play?

Each coach has his style and most are conditioned by the players he has in his squad. Today we talk about the game model, but it all depends on the players you have. Unless you are Pep Guardiola or José Mourinho, who arrive at a club and ask for the player they want as reinforcement and they bring it to them. On the other hand, when they arrive at a club they say to the normal coach: 'This is what there is'. Based on his sensitivity, he will seek a natural order following his game principles that allow him to build a structure that will be meeting points for all the members of the team, who must defend the idea and carry it out, as long as there is a sense of membership.

Today he is part of the FIFA Technical Committee (AP Photo / Andre Penner)

So, is the merit achieved by Bielsa in England double?

With little he did a lot. It opened a door for those coaches who are not interested in managing a second-rate club. In that sense, it is a recognition of humility because many will think that, if they went to a World Cup, they do not have to go to train in the second division of a league. Besides that, the media disqualify those who choose that path. So what he did was a license, a wake-up call to all coaches so that we look everywhere when choosing a job and not just the first leagues. Marcelo's message would be: ´The important thing is to choose a long-term project that can lead you to lead to the second category and not only close in the first division´.

He had a fleeting step as coach of Colón and Gimnasia La Plata in Argentina. What happened, why didn't it go well?

I respect everything they say about me, but I don't think my time in Argentine football was bad. I was proud to be the first black Colombian who went to coach Argentina. I am neither Brazilian nor Uruguayan. So, a Colombian leading Colón never happened. Coaches have a hidden dream, mine is to win. I look at Google today how many times Colon won a drink and still hasn't. It turns out that there were people who criticized me because I didn't win anything. But I did win: the love of the Sabalero fan for the way the team played. A team that identified with the city. A recognition that I receive when I travel to Santa Fe, the cars stop and people greet me with affection. When I directed Colon, we were winning at home, we were losing as a visitor, but the guy from the bank told me: 'I'm full of football.' I never received an abuse from the brave bar that always accompanied me and did not ask me for a peso. So you wonder what is success? The same thing happened to me in Spain …

What happened to him?

They asked me to leave Valladolid, but before I lay down I became a reference for many coaches such as Johan Cruyff, Fabio Capello, who came to see me work, Rafael Benítez, who was sent by the Real Madrid leadership to see how I worked and Vicente Del Bosque, who followed us everywhere observing my work. So, I ask myself: 'When has Valladolid won something to demand that I win everything?' When did Gimnasia de La Plata win something? Those things make me very angry. If they tell me that I went to coach River Plate and they threw me out, I accept that I failed, but I failed in teams where no one has won anything …

However, you were champion of America with your team. And a Copa Libertadores in 1989. What is the most important title of your career?

I couldn't pick one because they were all important for different reasons. I am champion with América de Cali of the local tournament (1992). I won at club level the Libertadores with Atlético Nacional (1989) and the Copa América with the Colombian national team (2001). I was crowned with Costa Rica in the UNCAF Cup (1999). And in Arabia I was consecrated with Al-Hilal, champion of the Asian Cup Winners' Cup (2002) and the Saudi League (2001). But all those titles remain in the clubs. I get the love of the fans. I am happy and proud of the players that I had. And of all that I have won. In addition, many of the established footballers grew up with me. Asprilla, Rincón, Valderrama and Higuita in Colombia. I directed Cholo Diego Simeone at Atlético de Madrid. Al Bichi Fuertes in Colón. It's a long list, I'll forget some of them. You can ask any of these guys for me to see what they say …

When he had Cholo Simeone. Was there a future coach with qualities in the locker room to be the group leader?

Yes, it was the support that one wanted as a technical director. He was always one of the first to enjoy the tactical part. Because not everything is running in football. Simeone likes the strategy of how to plan the game a lot. Beyond that later on the playing field he showed character and played with the knife between his teeth. Undoubtedly, his team today is a reflection of what he is like. Diego is a generous person. Think about the team structure first, then the players to shape your style …

I recently read about your admiration for Cesar Luis Menotti. What is it based on?

We are close and united by that sensitivity that we have around something. Menotti interpreted football from the zonal. That football from the lyrical point of view and with the structure as the basis for assembling the team. From that perspective, he sought to show off the individualities from his human condition by his way of speaking and treating the players. He was a teacher at soccer. I am pigeonholed on his sidewalk. But I respect the one in front very much. I value Carlos Bilardo very much. He was my coach and he is a world champion. But he has another way of looking at football. Both are undoubtedly valuable to me. I had a very nice experience when I was in Spain and I met Carlos Bilardo at Sevilla. We had a good relationship, very close because I was his disciple. He wanted me to do well and he taught me many things about football and about life.

Maturana was champion of the 2001 Copa América with Colombia

What teaching did Bilardo give you?

I have a very nice anecdote with him. When we were both working in Spain, Carlos was interviewed and They told him that Maturana was registered as a “Menottista”. Then, Bilardo replied: ‘Maturana do not speak. Let him do it when he is a coach. ' I heard that statement and was like, 'You son of a bitch, coach? If I was champion of America, I went to a World Cup. ' One day I meet him at a seminar and in a talk alone, he tells me: "I sent you a gift" (for his statements). And he adds: ‘Pacho, everything has turned out very well for you. You are going to be a technical director when journalists want to kill you. When you can't leave your house and they want to burn your car. At that moment you are going to become a coach. ' After that talk, I understood everything. One on the way is collecting things. Bilardo's message was to go slowly. And learning every day. The saying goes: 'While you are lying down with victory, defeat is waiting under the bed.' And so it is. Carlos Bilardo taught me that …

What was the football legacy that Maturana left in your national team?

It was a team that was inspired by the Netherlands team of Rinus Michels. The Colombian leadership became aware of the project and designated Atlético Nacional (champion of Libertadores 89) as the base of the selected one. It all started in the year 87, when we participated in the Bolivian Pre-Olympics. We beat Brazil, Paraguay and Peru. And we tied with Uruguay. Over time, that job was kept for many years. With two or three reinforcements, it became the great team that participated in Italy 90, the Copa América organized by Chile (1991) and that of Ecuador in 1993. It was also the one that qualified for the World Cup in the United States. He also wound us up for France 98. Everything we achieved was mythical, not a spontaneous appearance. It was a project with good players that had a happy ending because after 28 years we qualified for a World Cup. From there it was the resurgence of the team in the world of football. That team that appeared in the 90s tells you that Colombia is more than drug trafficking, more than violence, more than bad people, it is a team that had an identity that reflected the culture in the country.

In the United States World Cup, Colombia was a candidate to win the cup for its good game. Did external pressure hurt your performance?

We never said that Colombia was a candidate to win the World Cup. It was not the coaching staff or the players or leaders, they expressed it from the outside. At that time it was crazy to imagine that we were candidates for the title because we did not have the perfume, the qualities to win. There were 211 federations and only eight were consecrated in the history of the World Cups. So, with what arguments could we say that Colombia was going to be world champion? I would say that Argentina in 2002 had a fantastic Qualifiers. That selected was a candidate to be world champion because he had already won in 78 and 86. On the other hand, Colombia had barely returned in 90 to play a world tournament after so long. He did not have the badge to be considered a candidate for the title. Likewise, we never assume that nickname of favorites …

Was the appearance of that selection a ground wire in those difficult moments that the country was experiencing due to the violence in the streets?

For us it was a meeting point, of joy with the people. We were happy and enjoyed the day to day. Among the members of the campus we strengthened the bond of friendship. We combined a series of principles and codes of life that helped us to live those difficult moments that the country was going through and also helped us with our lives. It was a selection from all over the country where there were good people, bad people and regular ones. It was a pride for all of us to be able to give joy to a beaten people …

Did the presence of Pablo Escobar dirty Colombian football?

In Colombian soccer I never saw him playing or training or wanting to be a manager. He was a rich and bandit person . We knew how to defend soccer spaces and at no time did Escobar try to be part of the Colombian Soccer Federation (FCF). It was simply the bad image of the 20 million Colombians and everywhere we were asked about him. I do not think he has messed with Colombian football because he was not part of it. It made the whole country dirty because those who left Colombia were asked about Escobar. Lawyers, soccer players, coaches, doctors were asked about Pablo and none of them was a trafficker like him. I am not sure that he has made a financial contribution to local football. I never felt it that way. They say that ghosts scare more from afar than up close. Legends are created more from afar than up close. In this country, there is no club where Pablo Escobar has given him money …

At the time it was said that Escobar had supposedly paid for the Copa Libertadores 89 for Atlético Nacional to become champion. Why do you think the version became so widespread?

Whoever says that is a bad baby. If Pablo Escobar had bought the Copa Libertadores, we would not have concentrated 200 days to play a championship. Moreover, we could not have beat Argentina in 1989 with Diego Maradona on the court, after becoming world champion. We went there, we beat him and Escobar was not there. Atlético Nacional won the Libertadores 89 because it was superior and played better than the rest of the teams. And, also, if Pablo had wanted to do something for Nacional, it would be to destroy him, because he was not a fan of that club, but of Independiente de Medellín. Do not minimize the achievements that players can achieve.

Because he once declared that they couldn't avoid the tentacles of the drug cartels?

It is that the whole country was touched by that situation. That didn't mean they were all drug addicts. At that time, everything increased because drug traffickers bought everything. For example, if there was a neighbor who bought a Lamborghini, the other wanted a Ferrari, because there was competition and drug traffickers wanted to buy everything. Normal people too. To soccer players, at the time, drug traffickers gave them gifts . I was in Saudi Arabia and the same thing happened. There were very great players to whom the sheikh provided all the comforts. He bought them everything to keep them close and satisfied. The same thing happened with drug traffickers, they wanted to be friends with footballers. That did not mean that the athletes were drug traffickers as well, but that they were willing to spend time with them, played some games, took photos and left. Or, failing that, they were presented with two or three models and had their parties. But they weren't all in one bag.

Souvenir from Argentina 0-5 Colombia

I remember that Oscar Córdoba, Carlos Valderrama, Freddy Rincón, Luis Perea, Faustino Asprilla, Leonel Álvarez, the Valencia Train and Andrés Escobar, who was assassinated when he returned from the United States, were part of that Colombian squad. What reading do you make of his death?

I had Andrés Escobar in the lower divisions and I made him debut in the first division of Atlético Nacional. His human condition was fabulous. Good family, respectful and great defender. I honestly do not believe that in Colombia they have made a Machiavellian plan to kill a boy who scores an own goal. The historical moment in which my country was living lent itself to making that happen. I would like you to investigate how many doctors, lawyers and policemen died that same day that Escobar was killed. Simply, Andrés was the figure of the team. They did not kill him as a result of committing a criminal offense but because of the violence in the streets that the country suffered, where any fight or conflict was resolved with whoever fired first. I don't think we're Machiavellian enough to plan a murder of a kid who scored an own goal. I was just in the wrong place at the wrong time …

How is this coronavirus situation happening?

Well. I have always thought that it is not the things that happen but the attitude that we put before what happens. It's something that I didn't look for, it appeared. So we have to see how we deal with it. It is a space for reflection and learning. It is an opportunity to learn and get the best of yourself.

How will it affect football?

I have learned that the soccer that is made you can analyze it, with videos and books. But future football does not exist. Because the players do it plus their circumstances. I don't know what the circumstances of each one of them will be. I know mine and, the truth is, I don't know what will happen to football …