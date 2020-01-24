Interview with Mariana di Girolamo, the protagonist of 'Ema'

Share it:

Perhaps it was that in Venice the message was not understood. Because 'Ema', which was in the Official Section of the last edition of the contest, left without being mentioned in the record. What does not take away to be highly praised by international critics. And is not for less. Mariana di Girolamo, the actress who gives life to the protagonist, tells us about the new work of Pablo Larraín.

Ema is a young dancer who decides to separate from Gastón after surrendering Polo for adoption, the son they both had adopted and who have been unable to raise. Desperate for the streets of the port of Valparaíso, Ema looks for new loves to placate the guilt. However, that is not their only objective.

This is a story that talks about motherhood, about the liberation of female sexuality … The new Chilean film is a cluster of opposites: it is gross and tender, its plot is direct and its moral is indirect, its protagonist is enigmatic but with very clear ideas, and the result is magical and explosive.