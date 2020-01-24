Interview with Mariana di Girolamo, the protagonist of 'Ema'

Perhaps it was that in Venice the message was not understood. Because 'Ema', which was in the Official Section of the last edition of the contest, left without being mentioned in the record. What does not take away to be highly praised by international critics. And is not for less. Mariana di Girolamo, the actress who gives life to the protagonist, tells us about the new work of Pablo Larraín.
Ema is a young dancer who decides to separate from Gastón after surrendering Polo for adoption, the son they both had adopted and who have been unable to raise. Desperate for the streets of the port of Valparaíso, Ema looks for new loves to placate the guilt. However, that is not their only objective.
This is a story that talks about motherhood, about the liberation of female sexuality … The new Chilean film is a cluster of opposites: it is gross and tender, its plot is direct and its moral is indirect, its protagonist is enigmatic but with very clear ideas, and the result is magical and explosive.
Mariana di Girolamo gets into the skin of this complex character, a gift for any interpreter. Ema, this was argued by Paul himself, it is "the sun of history." "I knew little about the character. And I think they – the writers – either. The construction was appearing with the haircut and dye, the choice of costumes, etc. Pablo talks a lot about dance and work with reggaeton. Ema is a cluster of things mother, lover, arsonist" He says.
It has a lot of background, but it was something we worked on here and now. He always told me.
The film in the background is a family drama that is narrated to the sound of reggaeton and with multicolored street lights in the forms. "Maybe they -the writers- They were also surprised at how that style was affecting them little by little. In fact in the initial project there was no reggaeton. Pablo spoke with Nicolas Jaar, in charge of the music of the film, commented to Pablo that he could not talk about this new generation if he did not play the music that is heard now".
The text, composed of six hands by Pablo himself next to Guillermo Calderón Y Alejandro Moreno, maintains a very particular poetry, almost as if they were verses of songs of this genre. With so much beauty latent in words, "it was about expressing it in the best possible way"says the young woman.
The film is also another song to freedom, but updated. "Every time it costs less to be free. My generation -he is 28 years old- eHe understands the collective voice more, but the feeling of guilt is latent. Today it is understood that we must function as a voice and that this has a greater impact, that is the way forward".
Between Ema and Gaston, whom he plays Gael Garcia Bernal, there is a clash of generations, "Y even so they forge a beautiful relationship: they support each other and above all, they love each other. He is supporting her as a support, she being a powerful woman who knows what she wants"Mariana explains. Because 'Ema' talks about the new ways of loving."We showed the film to young Chileans and they were portrayed. There are people who love each other, who meet and uncover, relationships are now more open".
"People can misunderstand the story. Paul always said it: he does not claim to claim anything, he exposes only. His vision has always been like a collection of samples of what he has learned from that generation, he does not intend to give any moral", keep going. "I dance reggaeton and I understand that many people don't like it, especially the older generations, there are things that I don't like either".
The filming area, Valparaiso, is another protagonist. "It is a city of much contrast. Aesthetically it is very interesting. A place full of graffiti, is marked just like Ema marks with fire"he declares."It is very open, something typical of cities with ports, but inside, despite the colors it is full of recesses that are in contrast to this openingto".
Now this Chilean actress hopes to have more projects, although she wants to work with Pablo again: "I have learned a lot from him. He has taught me the world of cinema, I have learned from his passion, his rigor, his sensitivity and his demand. He carefully chooses the people he works with because he values the team's work very much. I would love to work with him again ". Surely new jobs appear soon. And hopefully we will see it coincide again with the filmmaker after this exciting result.
'Ema' hits theaters this January 24.
