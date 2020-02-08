Interview with Cathy Yan, the director of 'Birds of prey'

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

'Birds of prey' arrive this week. The new DC Films movie is directed by Cathy Yan, who becomes the second filmmaker to direct a superhero film in the company after Patty jenkins with 'Wonder Woman'.

The spin-off of 'Suicide Squad' with Harley Quinn as the protagonist has been a very "sui generis" project: it is produced, directed, written and starred by women. Although similarities can be seen with other superhero movies, it has certain peculiarities never seen before in the genre. Margot Robbie it gets back into the skin of the antiheroine, although it comes much more changed than when we met it in 2016.

The actress of 'Yo, Tonya' takes the lead in this story as a producer as well. It was she who wanted to count on Yan after seeing her debut work, which had gone through the Sundance festival in 2018, taking the special jury prize. For the filmmaker it has been a real challenge, but also a dream, as we recognized in the interview.

Yan also declared that something really difficult was to maintain the balance of all the characters, since, although Harley is the storyteller, there are up to seven figures within the plot. Controlling all of them and doing a compact job has been one of the principal challenges of the director.

The result? At last you can see it in theaters starting this Friday. Harley Quinn is back!