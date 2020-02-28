Interview 'The double plus fifteen' Mikel Rueda and Germán Alcarazu

Share it:

After 'Hide and Seek', Mikel Rueda presents his next film, 'The double plus fifteen', in which he repeats with German Alcarazu and has Maribel Verdú. The story, which Rueda began shaping about four years ago, already told his first act in 'Caminan', a short film with the same actors that was presented for the Bilbao Film Festival, which served as a teaser and then do the film.

In the plot, a woman who passes already 45 years old meets a teenager of 15. Both people are lost in their respective sections of their lives. They have met in a sex chat and discover that they have more things in common despite the difference in years that separates them. In the footage we will travel with them the hours they spend together through the streets of Bilbao.

Referents

As soon as you think of two characters talking absorbed among them by some city, the trilogy of quickly comes to mind Richard Linklater. "I love that trilogy, but there are many more movies. In the end this is still a road movie. They are two characters that walk through a city and try to look for each other, and any road movie would be a reference"comments the director.

Seeing 'The double plus fifteen' is very easy to understand these two characters, whether or not they are close to their ages. "I was concerned about the credibility of the two of them, because they are two very different people and in principle it is not believed that such chemistry or attraction could exist between them."Rueda points out. The Bilbao director was clear that chemistry was crucial for this story, given that it is told with medium and short planes all the time,"in the end the movie is them", summarizes.



The message of the story

The two characters are very old but have the same questions and the same fear. "It doesn't matter if you are a teenager or that you are a person with responsibilities. The questions come the same. I find myself thirty years later asking myself the same questions I asked myself as a kid. Although they are very differentiated, they are united by a very important existential moment for each one"says Rueda.

"In fact there is a very beautiful metaphor in the story says Germán, the protagonist with Verdú. When they are in their worlds they are quieter, perhaps because when they leave there they find someone to share it with. They know that with the other they will not feel attacked. In their respective environments, anyone could judge them, make them feel bad, but they know that this is not going to happen"he points out.

Alcarazu, who is delighted to have repeated with Rueda after 'Hide and Seek', did not know that when making the short film he had planned to make a film, but Maribel escaped, Mikel did not want to tell me. "As it was not known if I was going to be able to finance, they didn't want to give me false hopes either", he explains. But in the end it has been done, and the relationship with his coworker improved.

"I met Maribel in the short and he behaved with me great. When two and three years passed to start the rehearsals for the long, the relationship between them multiplied, I no longer felt that I was working with Maribel Verdú. I was a partner I loved and enjoyed working with her", affirms the actor, to which the filmmaker adds that at the time they forgot"he had Maribel in front and Maribel had a kid in front, the chemistry needed for the film could work properly".

Filmax

And then?

"I always think that when you watch a movie and you want to know more, it is because the movie has worked. Hopefully the spectators want to know more. But in principle the story is fine that it ends where it ends", it states.

"Lifting a film project is always a titanic task. But I think it is changing. We have lived a very complicated time, and I think it will get better because the crisis is not accentuated anymore. In fact, the crisis itself has allowed new voices to appear, and this has given fresh air to the cinema. A new batch of filmmakers with their own vision has come out that has greatly encouraged cinema and many producers to get into new adventures".

'The double plus fifteen' Arrive in theaters this Friday.