Interview Álvaro Morte and Roberto Enríquez

Last year Movistar + the series 'El embarcadero', a story about a man, Oscar, with a double life arrived. The plot left at the end of its first season a series of unknowns. Luckily everything will be revealed, since finally the final stretch of the series has reached Movistar +. Actors Álvaro Morte Y Roberto Enriquez They tell us about their characters, scenes and some more secrets that the series includes.

Verónica Sánchez, Irene Arcos, Morte, Enriquez and the rest of the cast return to unveil all the great mystery in which the series delves. In these new chapters, Alejandra confesses who Veronica really is and, with this truth, the order of everything established between them is broken. The papers are reversed, and both are placed in totally different testaments: Veronica, who until now had been the mistress, becomes the deceived one, and Alejandra, and her need to rationally understand what happened to her husband, becomes a hedonistic woman who lives a poly-loving relationship without questions, prejudices and guilt blocking her emotions and her identity. The emergence of new data on the last days of Oscar's life causes something apparently difficult: that the two women have to ally to discover what really happened with their death and, in addition, resort to Conrado, in a leading trio that Ride between the murder thriller and the desperate need to unleash your primary instincts.

The series is an original Movistar + production in collaboration with Vancouver Media and Atresmedia Studios.