Interspecies Reviewers becomes a case: will the anime be canceled?

February 7, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
When a television station or a streaming portal is forced to cancel the transmission of a certain work from the schedule, then there are more important reasons than usual. The fate of Interspecies Reviewers it is now hanging by a thread, eliminated from the catalog of the vast majority of distributors.

The chaos broke out was Funimation, with the giant's choice to remove the anime from the weekly distribution due to "scenes too pushed"Public complaints, however, forced other broadcasters to remove the project, including Amazon Prime Video is Crunchyroll.

In other contexts, however, distributors such as Anime Lab they attempted to limit the damage by heavily censoring the source material. Another fate also for Wakanim, where unlike the Nordic offices that removed the anime from the catalog, it continues to broadcast the series. In any case, the controversy developed to the point that the Tokyo MX Japanese channel had to cancel the anime, significantly reducing the capillarity of the transmission of the product on national soil.

A definitely drastic and forced choice, dictated by the unpleasant situation that is involving the adaptation of the work of Amahara and Masha. And you, instead, what do you think of this controversy? Are the contents actually too pushed or are they unwarranted criticisms? Let us know, as always, with a comment in the appropriate reserved box below

