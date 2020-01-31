Internet just found Meghan Markle's double and we're freaking out

Share it:

The instagram of Akeisha Land has become the center of all eyes due to the resemblance to the Duchess.

The unexpected protagonist does not rule out taking advantage of this viral opportunity.

It seems that the internet does not have enough with a figure of Meghan markle that seems to have found another exactly similar. Anecdotal viral discovery that would come from pearls to Prince Harry's wife, since, at best, all this could divide the strenuous attention that the Duchess has received for weeks, when the couple announced their 'divorce' from the British royal family. Now, while the cameras chase the Sussex for Canada, the focus is also on another person because of the tremendous resemblance he has with Markle. It is literally your double.

We talked about Akeisha Land, a family mother who a few days ago saw how her Instagram received an avalanche of fans from British royalty that accentuated the undeniable resemblance she has with Markle. Since then, his life and future projects have changed radically. So much so that, through an interview with the American media ‘E! News ’, has already acknowledged that he does not rule out taking advantage of this similarity and opening a personal Instagram account, because yes, the current one was practically focused on his daughter and his family.

In fact, as she assures herself, she would be completely open to work as a double for the Duchess if she asked, while laughingly she extended the invitation kindly. These are his first words:

“It's all crazy. It is giving me even a little anxiety. Absolutely all the comments that people are leaving in a photo I posted with Greyson [his daughter] are about me. I am not used to being the protagonist, since they are always my children. It is overwhelming. ”

Fortunately, Akeisha likes the Meghan figure and is a shy follower of the British Royal Family, so this avalanche of fame is making her a true compliment. And this has only just begun: at the moment it kills more than 160 thousand ‘followers’, a figure that increases exponentially with each passing day.