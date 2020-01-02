International media report to Ozzy Osbourne on the verge of death

Share it:

According to the Radar Online entertainment site, the American singer, Ozzy Osbourne is very serious in health and on his deathbed.

According to reports, Ozzy is so bad that he does not recognize his family and it is the first time he has given up after several years fighting health problems that were the consequences that an accident in 2003 caused him.

The leader of the Black Sabbath band is feeling so much pain that he could not even realize that his wife Sharon Osbourne did not spend the New Year celebration with him, this for the first time in forty years.

Ozzy is in great pain and has begun to beg to end his misery. It is so bad that he has not realized that Sharon is not with him, "said a source close to the family for the site.

All the health problems that the singer has dealt with in recent years are due to a serious accident he had in 2003, where the spine was injured.

The spine was injured. It had a domino effect that caused infections and pneumonia. "

It should be remembered that in 2019 Ozzy had to cancel his world tour and could not be present at the 2019 American Music Awards because his doctor forbade it.

At the moment his children, Jack of 34 years and Aimee of 36 meet him, after giving up, according to the same source, is the first time that Ozzy gives up.

Ozzy is in bed, feeling pain 24 hours and at times does not recognize his family. Sharon is watching him from London, but he is already waiting for his death. "

