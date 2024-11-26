International Emmys 2024: A Night of Global Television Excellence

The 52nd annual International Emmy Awards, held on Monday at the New York Hilton Midtown Hotel, celebrated outstanding achievements in global television. Hosted by stand-up comedian Vir Das, the ceremony showcased talent from 21 countries across 14 categories.

Major Winners

“Les Gouttes de Dieu [Drops of God],” a French-Japanese drama series set in wine and gastronomy, won the Best Drama Series award. This multinational, multilingual production captivated audiences by exploring family bonds and identity.

Argentina’s “División Palermo” took home the trophy in the comedy category. The series, which follows a civilian patrol squad, stood out among strong contenders.

Outstanding Performances

Timothy Spall was honored with the Best Actor award for his compelling portrayal of Peter Farquhar in the British true-crime series “The Sixth Commandment.”

The Best Actress award went to Thai actor Aokbab-Chutimon Chuengcharoensukying for her performance in Netflix’s “Hunger.”

Special Recognition

The ceremony also paid tribute to industry veterans:

Sidonie Dumas, CEO of Gaumont, received the International Emmy Directorate Award, presented by French actor Omar Sy.

David E. Kelley, renowned writer-producer, was honored with the International Emmy Founder Award. In his acceptance speech, Kelley acknowledged his mentor, the late Steven Bochco, emphasizing the importance of mentorship in the industry.

British Dominance

The United Kingdom had a strong showing, winning multiple awards:

Best Documentary: “Otto Baxter: Not a F**ing Horror Story”

Best Sports Documentary: “Brawn: The Impossible Formula 1 Story”

Best Kids Animation: “Tabby McTat”

A Historic Host

Vir Das was the first Indian to host the International Emmy Awards. In a nod to his roots, Das wore an outfit designed by Delhi-based Shubhangi Bajpai, founder of Salooka. The ensemble featured a tone-on-tone embroidered white kurta paired with flared pants and a sleek jacket, complemented by an emerald pendant.

Das’s decision to spotlight emerging Indian talent on this global platform is part of his ongoing commitment to supporting young designers. This approach echoes his previous collaboration with NIFT Kangra student Pradeep Bhatt for the 2021 International Emmys.

Global Recognition

The International Emmy Awards continue to highlight global television production’s diverse and rich tapestry. With winners from various countries and genres, the ceremony underscores the universal appeal of compelling storytelling and exceptional talent in the television industry.

As the television landscape evolves, the International Emmys serve as a testament to the growing influence and quality of productions worldwide, fostering cultural exchange and appreciation through television.