Inter Milan will offer 12 million for Arturo Vidal according to the Italian press

Inter Milan prepares an offer of 12 million euros to Barcelona to sign in the January market to Chilean Arturo Vidal, according to several Italian sports media.

The president of the Inter, the Chinese Steven Zhang, has given its approval to the CEO Giuseppe Marotta and the sports director, Piero Ausilio, to present an offer for the signing of Vidal definitively, instead of continuing to try to incorporate him as assigned , explain the newspaper 'La Gazzetta dello Sport' and the television 'Sport Mediaset'.

The Milanese club, which leads the Serie A tied with Juventus Turin after the first 17 days, chose Vidal to strengthen his midfield in a season in which he also competes in the Europa League and in the Italian Cup.

Coach Antonio Conte has a strong bond with Vidal, having trained him for three seasons at Juventus, from 2011 to 2014, winning three league titles.

'We face the January market not to fix the workforce but to seize the opportunities, I think few, that may occur. We want to grow and we have done six months of the highest level. We want to continue and we know that our staff is a bit reduced. If there are opportunities, we will seize them, 'Marotta said in a recent interview.

Among the other possible objectives are the Spaniards Fernando Llorente, striker of Naples, and Marcos Alonso, side of Chelsea.