Inter, Getafe and UEFA are looking for alternatives to the Europa League match

In less than 48 hours the UEFA you must decide whether the first leg between the Inter Milan and Getafe It will be played at Giuseppe Meazza, it will be played at another stadium outside the Lombardy region or even suspended. From Getafe they agree to play the game behind closed doors (including the return in the Coliseum) but they need security for the expedition that will be moved on the same Thursday the day of the match.

UEFA has asked patience to both clubs and will make a decision in the next few hours so that the blue team will finish planning their trip. Tomorrow there could be a resolution to the problem. Even so Getafe does not want risks and sources of the club confirm that if there are no guarantees for the expedition and neither to go and return in the day, they will not travel to the party headquarters.

There is a precedent for this afternoon with the match of the Youth league between Inter and Rennes next Wednesday. The Italian team has announced that their team is not going to present themselves to the match that was going to be played in Florence in order to preserve the health of their youth team. Inter have automatically lost the match 0-3 and have been eliminated.