Inter asks Griezmann for Lautaro Martínez, according to 'La Gazzetta dello Sport'

Inter Milan thinks of ask for French Antoine Griezmann to Barcelona if the Catalan team will sign Argentine Lautaro Martínez, number 10 of the Milanese, as he assures this Tuesday La Gazzetta dello Sport.

'Do you love Lautaro? Give us Griezmann ', indicates this Tuesday the Italian newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport. Given the information circulated in the international media about the possibility that Lautaro, the author of 16 goals this season, plays alongside his compatriot Lionel Messi next year, Inter's sports management is studying the suggestion of finding a substitute for 'Toro' precisely in Barcelona.

The two players have a similar market value and the main obstacle for Inter would be the salary Griezmann, who would weigh much more than Lautaro, who earns 1.5 million euros per year.

It is not a secret that the great European clubs are following the situation of Lautaro with attention and many Argentine players praised the quality of the forward striker in recent days.

The last to do so was Mario Kempes, world champion in 1978, who considered Barcelona to be "a train that passes only once": "Lautaro has been proving for a couple of years that he is a big number 9. He has shown it at Inter and with the Argentine team. I think there are trains that pass only once and, despite Inter being a great team, known worldwide, Barcelona is totally different, "Kempes said in an interview on the Italian portal. TMW.