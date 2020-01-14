Inteleon Gigamax is a sniper, memes re-emerge on Pokemon Pistol!

Share it:

Inteleon's Gigamax Form, one of the Galar Region Starters, was announced during Pokemon Direct last week. So far nothing strange, if it were not for that for the first time ever a Pokemon holds a gun, albeit with water.

Inteleon Gigamax thus becomes the first monster in the series equipped with a firearm, or rather water in this case. Needless to say, the network was immediately unleashed, creating memes, fan art, artwork, images and other content dedicated precisely to this form of Inteleon.

The meme on Pokemon Pistola also reemerges, as you will remember last spring a Mexican newspaper had mentioned Pokemon Gun as the ideal "companion" of Pokemon Sword and Shield, triggering absolutely amused reactions to this oversight.

obviously Pokemon Gun will never come outOn the other hand, Game Freak is developing many new content for Pokemon Sword and Shield including the expansions The Lonely Island of the Armor and Snowy Lands of the Crown as part of the Expansions Pass for sale at 29.99 euros.

A new update of Pokemon Sword and Shield has recently been published that has allowed to test with hand some of the news coming with the DLC, both expected during 2020.