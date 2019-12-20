Insuperabile Reset Academy E-Games is born in collaboration with Microsoft Italia

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Insuperabile Onlus and Reset Academy announce the birth of Unsurpassable Reset Academy E-Games, the new project aimed at children with cognitive, relational, emotional, behavioral, physical, motor and sensory disabilities, which aims to leverage digital games as a tool for socialization and integration.

The choice of eSports is motivated by the strong sense of inclusiveness that characterizes them: in fact, there are no barriers or differences in front of the screen. Exceptional partner of the initiative is Microsoft Italia, which will provide the players with the Xbox game station and the innovative Xbox Adaptive Controller, the unified hub that simplifies and improves the gaming experience for people with reduced mobility.

Starting from February 2020, the boys of the Insuperabile Reset Academy E-Games team will start training at FIFA 20 and other games, supported by a psychoeducational team that will constantly support them during the gaming experience, promoting a positive and conscious use of the videogame medium. Together with the specialized staff of Insuperabili Onlus, the players will be trained by a pro-player, who will guide them in their competitive course.

The project is part of the collaboration between Insuperabili Onlus and the FIGC National Amateur League, which recently entered the world of eSports. At the end of the season, which sees the unsurpassed athletes of Reset Academy E-Games participating in the stages of the RoadShow started in Coverciano, the players will put to good use what they have learned while facing the winning formation on the field ROADSHOW LND ESPORT of the FIGC / LND.

Training and competitions will be held at the Insuperabili Onlus Academy in Turin. For more information and to participate in the initiative, write to [email protected]