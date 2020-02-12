TV Shows

“Instead of heels, they would have put the hue… very large”: Manzanero on the gay Gay Shoe ’

February 12, 2020
Add Comment
Garry
2 Min Read
Share it:

The composer Armando Manzanero disqualified the painting of Fabián Cháirez showing the revolutionary leader naked Emiliano Zapata, in a feminized pose, with a pink hat and slippers, riding a white horse with an erect penis.

It is the most unfortunate and unfair thing that there can be for one of the beings who, instead of heels, would have laid very large eggs, ”said the president of the Board of Directors of the Society of Authors and Composers of Mexico (SACM).

The painting titled The revolution is part of the exhibition "Emiliano: Zapata after Hot shoe”, Which is presented in the Palace of Fine Arts and will remain until February 16, 2020, despite demonstrations against some groups and farmers.

(To the plastic artist) I don't say anything, simply, what a bad taste. You have to meet Emiliano Zapata, the fight he made and how big the eggs were to dare to paint him with women's shoes, ”added the famous composer.

Manzanero attended the assembly where he was reelected as president of the Council of the SACM, where artists such as Natalia Lafourcade and Aleks Syntek.

With information from Notimex and Excélsior.

It may interest you:

“Fabián Cháirez went from hue…”: Familia del Caudillo del Sur enrages with pintura Gay Zapata ’painting

She is Loreto K.O, the model that inspired the controversial work of gay Zapata

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Garry

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.