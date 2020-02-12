“Instead of heels, they would have put the hue… very large”: Manzanero on the gay Gay Shoe ’

The composer Armando Manzanero disqualified the painting of Fabián Cháirez showing the revolutionary leader naked Emiliano Zapata, in a feminized pose, with a pink hat and slippers, riding a white horse with an erect penis.

It is the most unfortunate and unfair thing that there can be for one of the beings who, instead of heels, would have laid very large eggs, ”said the president of the Board of Directors of the Society of Authors and Composers of Mexico (SACM).

The painting titled The revolution is part of the exhibition "Emiliano: Zapata after Hot shoe”, Which is presented in the Palace of Fine Arts and will remain until February 16, 2020, despite demonstrations against some groups and farmers.

(To the plastic artist) I don't say anything, simply, what a bad taste. You have to meet Emiliano Zapata, the fight he made and how big the eggs were to dare to paint him with women's shoes, ”added the famous composer.

Manzanero attended the assembly where he was reelected as president of the Council of the SACM, where artists such as Natalia Lafourcade and Aleks Syntek.

In 2019, SACM strengthened national and international alliances for the sake of the creators and endorsed with the appointment of the new Board of Directors its leadership in the face of the challenges imposed by current times, for the benefit of composers and the cultural community. pic.twitter.com/AFzsJ16Kmz – SACM Mexico (@SACM_Oficial) December 11, 2019

With information from Notimex and Excélsior.

