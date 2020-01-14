Instagram: PS5 logo breaks video game popularity records

Share it:

Sony Interactive Entertainment has registered during this past CES 2020 held in Las Vegas, Nevada, the largest number of likes of a videogame image through the social network Instagram with its latest publication: the PS5 logo. The console, which will arrive at Christmas stores in 2020, aroused all kinds of opinions on various social networks due to the continuity in the design of said logo; But the reality is that it is a success: is the most popular image in the history of Instagram from a video game company.

At the time of writing this news, 5,155,207 accounts have clicked "like", which means that this image does not precisely generate disinfection. A brief message for a logo that maintains the same typeface as the previous model, the successful PlayStation 4, which adds more than 106 million units sold. "Welcome to 2020. # PS5," reads the message attached to that publication. Gone is Fortnite with publications related to Avengers, with more than 2.6 million likes.

The reason for this continuity in the PS5 logo

Jim Ryan, CEO of PlayStation, took the stage of the Sony conference at CES 2020 to talk for a few minutes about PlayStation 5 and, although he said nothing that we did not already know, he did summarize the strengths or main focuses of that hardware in five main features: 3D Audio sound, adaptive haptic triggers for the new DualShock, ultra-fast SSD storage memory, hardware-accelerated ray-tracing support, and physical Blu-ray Ultra HD reading units.

Away from the conference, Ryan has granted an interview to Business Insider Japan to talk about other unannounced aspects and how they raise the difficult transition of bringing a whole community of players to their new system. Regarding the continuity of the logo design line, he comments: “It is important to offer a sense of consistency in PlayStation brand products. It should be like this for anyone who sees it [the PS5 logo] to immediately and positively think: ‘I think it's PlayStation’. ” It also emphasizes that the use of SSD memories for the internal storage of the machine will allow loading times to “almost disappear”.

It will not be until Christmas 2020 when PS5 is put on sale, which will compete directly and on those same dates with the response of Microsoft, Xbox One X. Over the next few months we will know dates, prices and launch games.

