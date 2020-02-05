Instagram knows who will win Operation Triunfo 2020

Since the format returned to our lives, back in 2017, Triumph operation It has become not only a television show, but a multiplatform – with a large digital presence – that has turned fans into an active audience. This translates into that, every day, OT 2020 it's 'trending topic' in Twitter, on Instagram we can see 'memes' continuously and the official 'app' offers the possibility to vote to save one of the nominees and choose the favorite for free.
Primetag, 'startup' leader in 'influencer marketing', has monitored the social networks of the program and the participants of this third edition with the aim of measuring the social influence of the format and has discovered several curiosities.
Among them, if by followers of Instagram outside, Eve (207 K) would be the winner of this edition, it is the most followed. Y Hugo (195k) and Flavio (165k), the second and third, respectively.
Do you want to know what other data this company has extracted from the analysis?
CURIOSITIES ON OPERATING CONTESTORS TRIUMPH 2020
- Anne (319%), Javy (312%) and Hugo (307%) are the participants that have grown the most in followers since the gala 0
- Hugo (145k), Eva (129k) and Flavio (122k) are the participants who have gained the most followers within the academy, in relation to the followers they had before the gala 0 (in absolute numbers).
- Jesús (62 publications) is the participant who uploads the most content within the academy. Jesus is also the least followed, so it could be said that the number of publications is not a variable that affects their growth. Maialen (41) and Javy (25), are the next participants who have posted the most posts and stories on Instagram since gala 0
- The profiles of Jesus and Eli were removed from Instagram during January 23 and 24 due to the large number of complaints thrown to their accounts, following a series of controversies. Once recovered, Eli lost 4,400 followers and Jesus 300
- The official accounts of OT 1.06M followers on YouTube, 640 thousand on Instagram, 351 thousand on Twitter, 189 thousand on Facebook. TikTok It is the novelty of the year, together with a voice assistant in collaboration with Google.
