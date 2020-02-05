Instagram knows who will win Operation Triunfo 2020

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Since the format returned to our lives, back in 2017, Triumph operation It has become not only a television show, but a multiplatform – with a large digital presence – that has turned fans into an active audience. This translates into that, every day, OT 2020 it's 'trending topic' in Twitter, on Instagram we can see 'memes' continuously and the official 'app' offers the possibility to vote to save one of the nominees and choose the favorite for free.

Primetag, 'startup' leader in 'influencer marketing', has monitored the social networks of the program and the participants of this third edition with the aim of measuring the social influence of the format and has discovered several curiosities.

Among them, if by followers of Instagram outside, Eve (207 K) would be the winner of this edition, it is the most followed. Y Hugo (195k) and Flavio (165k), the second and third, respectively.

Do you want to know what other data this company has extracted from the analysis?

CURIOSITIES ON OPERATING CONTESTORS TRIUMPH 2020