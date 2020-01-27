Instagram cries the death of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gigi

Share it:

Unfortunately, yesterday the Grammy Awards were not the protagonists of the day. A tragedy eclipsed any gesture of happiness for the delivery of musical awards. Kobe Bryant, the basketball superstar, He died with his daughter Gigi in a tragic helicopter accident. Although the causes are still unknown, we know they were not alone. Alicia Keys paid tribute to the player on the stage of the Grammy Awards and Whole Instagram cries his death since yesterday.

Will Smith, a great friend of the deceased player, could not express a word.

Kobe Bryant dies with his daughter in a tragic helicopter accident and celebrities mourn his death on Instagram

The rest of the celebrities have left messages so sad for him, for Gigi and for his family, like these.

"This is too much. Rest in peace and love together, legends. I have grown up being a Kobe fan and it has given me many joys, many, and we were all so excited to see Gigi play one day … "Gigi Hadid wrote.

Also his sister, Bella Hadid, has dedicated a few words: "I can't believe it … Rest in peace, king and baby G … I have Vanessa and her whole family in my thoughts all the time. I only see photographs of this and I still don't believe it".

I can't believe this … Rest in Peace King and baby G …. thinking about Vanessa and their beautiful family during this time..I continue to go through photographs and still, this doesn't seem real .. la loves you so deeply

The Bieber, Hailey and Justin can't believe the tragic event either. "I don't even know what to say except that I'm devastated to the core"Hailey wrote." It may not be possible, "Justin added under a photo taken with the player.

The Kardashian family in full, except Khloé, has also joined to render tribute to Kobe Bryant.

"My heart is very heavy. No one should live this experience with family in the middle. This has affected us all so much that I can't even imagine how Vanesa will feel the loss of her husband and daughter. I cry just thinking about it. I'm praying for the Briant family, for the Altobelli family and for all the families that have been involved in this unexpected tragedy. Rest in peace, legend. "

"Unfortunately, I have never met you but knowing that I am able to feel so many emotions just knowing you from afar, makes me feel more human than ever. You had the magical ability to unite people through sport and your soul. We all feel devastated today and I know you can feel it. Rest in peace, Kobe, Gigi and the rest of the passengers we lost today. My heart is with all the families. "

"I have no words right now. I am praying for this beautiful family," Kylie Jenner only dared to write.

"I have no words," Kris Jenner also began. "Every gram of my heart is with you, Vanessa 💔".

"It has been devastating to hear this morning that you and one of your angels, Gianna, are idol. My deepest condolences to Bryant's beautiful family," Naomi Campbell also wrote.