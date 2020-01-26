Insomniac Games in the PlayStation teams: one of Shawn Layden's greatest achievements

Share it:

With a shared surprise announcement while the eyes of the gaming community were focused on the opening ceremony of the GamesCom in Cologne 2019, the acquisition of Insomniac Games by Sony was confirmed.

An unexpected news, with which the PlayStation first-party teams went to welcome the talented authors of Marvel's Spiderman is Ratchet & Clank. A milestone reached during what would later prove to be the last few months of Shawn Layden at the helm of Worldwide Studios. Just recently, the former Sony executive wanted to remember the news, sharing a personal reflection from the pages of his Twitter account. "A whole life seems to have passed. – writes Layden – Still today it is one of the greatest achievements that I have had the good fortune to associate with my name in PlayStationFinally, "urging the development team to continue along the path of" greatness ", he shared an image of the plaque commemorating the closure of the agreement between Sony and the software house.

To date, while rumors are circulating that they would like Sony ready for new acquisitions ahead of the launch of PS5, the guys from Insomniac Games they have not yet shared any information about what their next project will be.