Insomniac Games anticipates news of Sunset Overdrive

With these things you have to be careful, because it could be a simple tweet. But it is striking that this tweet is from Insomniac Games, which occurs right now, and does not talk about Marvel's Spider-Man (for example), but about Sunset overdrive. And considering that now the franchise belongs to Sony, and that the game is only available on Xbox One and PC, the tweet could anticipate the arrival of the title on PS4.

Some fans have also thought about the possibility that, beyond the original delivery, the announcement of a sequel to PS5 may also occur. However, it must be remembered that not long ago, Sony said Sunset Overdrive 2 had no priority at that time. If you wonder how much time has passed since that, it was about 5 months ago.

In any case, the tweet in question (which you can see just below this paragraph), also does not provide much information. In fact, there is an image of The Mystery of Mooil Rig DLC ​​and a brief message that reads as follows: "That seems … infected". Curious also the reference, taking into account what is happening with the coronavirus in recent days.

Now it will be time to wait, although it is true that it is most likely a port for PS4 (with all the content). More than anything because as Sony has commented in the past, they are focused on other Insomniac Games franchises such as Ratchet and Clank or Marvel's Spider-Man.

As for Sunset Overdrive itself, we are talking about a very original game. In the words of its own creators, it is a title that transforms an open world apocalypse into your tactical playground. We can slide, move and run through Sunset City with an unconventional arsenal and house brand. In addition, hyper-agility, unique weapons and customizable skills offer an explosive and truly irreverent adventure.

