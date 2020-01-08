Insiders unveil the alleged rear ports of Xbox Series X

Share it:

Recently there has been a lot of confusion with the rear connections that it would offer Xbox Series X in its final version following a presentation at CES 2020 where AMD showed a model of the Microsoft console that had little official.

Now the Thurrott team claims to have information from several developers who work with the system and have confirmed the ports contained in the development version they own.

On the back are two USB-A SuperSpeed ​​model connections, an ethernet connection, a single HDMI, an optical audio output and the power connection. There also seems to be an exclusive port of development kits in whose use the sources consulted by the media have not agreed.

No trace of the USB-C that were shown in the model presented by AMD and we do not have the two HDMI with which many had had illusions for the configurations that would have allowed in their domestic setup.