Inside the 2024 Mac Mini: Apple’s Latest Desktop Keeps DIY Dreams at Bay

Those who are hoping to upgrade their new 2024 Mac Mini may want to reconsider their purchase. A recent teardown by YouTube creator Brandon Geekabit reveals that Apple’s latest compact desktop computer, while beautifully engineered, offers zero upgrade options for users after purchase.

The teardown of the base model, featuring 16GB RAM and 256GB storage with the new M4 chip, shows both impressive engineering and disappointing news for DIY fans. Let’s dive into what makes this machine tick—and why your wallet needs to be ready at purchase time.

A Peek Inside Apple’s Latest Marvel

The journey inside the Mac Mini starts with a careful prying of the bottom panel. Apple maintains a clean and minimalist design without any screws, requiring a specialized tool known as a spudger for entry. Once open, the interior layout shows why Apple leads in design:

The sleek metal grate serves as both a cooling vent and a wireless antenna.

The smart cooling system features a fan and a curved heat sink.

There is a single speaker hidden in the corner.

Perhaps the only replaceable component is a button cell battery.

Storage Dreams Crushed

The most disappointing discovery? The SSD storage. While it looks like a standard M.2 2230 drive, Apple’s using their own playbook here. The pin layout is different, and they’ve added a custom controller. This implies that quick trips to the computer store for upgrades are no longer an option—you must stick with what you purchased.

Some brave souls have managed to solder new memory chips onto Apple’s SSD boards, but let’s be real—most users should just buy an external drive if they need more space.

Power and cooling: Apple’s Silent Success

When the unit is standing up, the power supply sits at the top, utilizing the aluminum case as an additional cooling surface. It’s worth noting how Apple’s attention to detail extends even to parts users never see—the power supply looks better than many visible components in standard PCs.

The M4 chip’s cooling solution is surprisingly modest but effective. While it might seem small, it’s actually more than enough to keep the chip running at full speed—unlike the fanless MacBook Air that has to slow down under heavy loads.

What This Means for Buyers

The message is clear: buy what you need from day one. Unlike the excellent old days when Mac Mini owners could swap out memory and storage, the 2024 model is a “what you see is what you get” affair. Here’s what to consider before purchase:

Memory: No upgrades are possible after the purchase.

Storage: You are stuck with what you buy (external drives are your only upgrade path).

Performance: Better sustained performance than MacBook Air thanks to active cooling

The Bottom Line

While the 2024 Mac Mini showcases Apple’s impressive engineering and design skills, it continues the company’s trend toward sealed, non-upgradeable systems. The machine is powerful and well-built, but the lack of upgrade options means buyers need to carefully consider their long-term needs before making a purchase decision.

For those keeping score, this marks another step in Apple’s journey away from user-serviceable parts—trading upgrade flexibility for sleek design and controlled performance. Whether this trade-off is worth it depends entirely on your needs—just make sure you know what they are before you buy.