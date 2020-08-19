Inseparable, Amazon with the remake of David Cronenberg's film: Rachel Weisz protagonist

Share it:

The Amazon productions continue: after announcing the show Amazon Studios with Octavia Spencer, the multinational company of Jeff Bezos has started work on a TV series inspired by the film Inseparable by David Cronenberg.

In the role of protagonist and executive producer we find the famous actress Rachel Weisz, who will be joined by Alice Birch, a writer famous for her work on the Hulu show "Normal People", who will take care of the screenplay. As in David Cronenberg's film, we will follow the story of the Mantle twins, who this time will have the face of Rachel Weisz, two successful gynecologists who will aim to change the world of women's health forever. . The two Mantle twins they have always shared everything in their life, lovers, drugs and the desire to try to cure their patients even going against medical ethics. According to the production company, the series will not be a simple remake of Inseparables, but will maintain the same atmosphere of the film in telling the story of the Mantle family.

The rest of the cast who will join the protagonist has not yet been announced, but we are sure that in the coming months we will have more information about this interesting project. If you want to know what are the other productions of the American multinational, we recommend a new TV series called Master produced by Amazon Studios.