         'Insatiable' is canceled: the controversial Netflix series will not have season 3

Netflix every time he has less mercy to release ballast and thus make room for his new projects. On this occasion the affected one has been 'Insatiable', since the streaming platform has decided cancel the controversial series after the launch of just two seasons.

Netflix has taken its time

The question that remains is whether Netflix had made the decision long ago or if something has happened lately that has precipitated the cancellation. Let's keep in mind that the second season premiered on October 11 and it has not been until now when it has become official.

Alyssa Milano, one of the protagonists of the series, has confirmed the news through his Twitter account, regretting that surely we will never know who is the father of Coralee's baby:

This is sadly true. We had the most fun creating this show. I want to thank the fans who gave us a shot and kept coming back for more. Season 1 & 2 are still streaming. . Any thoughts on who was Coralee’s baby daddy? I guess we will never know. 😭 #Insatiable https://t.co/iM9qzTgxDl – Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) February 14, 2020

In this case it is quite likely that the series will resurrect in another place because it has never generated much noise from its followers – yes it received several negative criticisms for offense during its beginnings – but I imagine that those responsible for the series created by Lauren Gussis At least they will try.

