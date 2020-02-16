Entertainment

         'Insatiable' is canceled: the controversial Netflix series will not have season 3

February 16, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

Netflix every time he has less mercy to release ballast and thus make room for his new projects. On this occasion the affected one has been 'Insatiable', since the streaming platform has decided cancel the controversial series after the launch of just two seasons.

Netflix has taken its time

The question that remains is whether Netflix had made the decision long ago or if something has happened lately that has precipitated the cancellation. Let's keep in mind that the second season premiered on October 11 and it has not been until now when it has become official.


The 29 most anticipated premiere series of 2020

Alyssa Milano, one of the protagonists of the series, has confirmed the news through his Twitter account, regretting that surely we will never know who is the father of Coralee's baby:

Insatiable

In this case it is quite likely that the series will resurrect in another place because it has never generated much noise from its followers – yes it received several negative criticisms for offense during its beginnings – but I imagine that those responsible for the series created by Lauren Gussis At least they will try.

READ:  What music is better, that of 1999 or the current one? This ‘mashup’ from Camila Cabello will get you out of doubt

Via | Variety

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.