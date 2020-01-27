Inosuke from Demon Slayer shows himself in all his strength in this cosplay

Share it:

Inosuke is one of the strangest characters in Demon Slayer. He appears with a disturbing boar mask, half naked and with two ruined swords, but at the same time he is also a funny and adorable character. A cosplayer pays homage to him with a beautiful interpretation.

Inosuke's character still has many unsolved puzzles for anime fans. It appears rude and wild, always ready to fight but it also has a kind of purity due to naivety of one side of his character that screeches with the tough guy image he wants to convey. But we still don't know much about him, his true identity and why he wears that strange mask. Inosuke is a well-characterized and interesting character, which once again confirms the author's talent Koyoharu Gotouge to be able to give a good background to his characters that he is passionate about fans and to the well-deserved success that Demon Slayer is getting, even managing to undermine the monumental One Piece by Eiichiro Oda in the sales charts of the Weekly Shonen Jump manga. The artist taryn_cosplay shows us, on his Instagram profile, a beautiful interpretation of Inosuke that does justice to the strength and vigor of the character, enhancing the combative side. If you don't know, Inosuke has also become the symbol of the riots in Chile.

