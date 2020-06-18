Inkulinati, the meaning of the title: the team was already aware of the assonance in Italian

Share it:

Among the most bizarre games presented at the recent PC Gaming Show, Inkulinati is without a shadow of a doubt. Merit not only of the particular concept, but also of the title which in our language has an assonance with a word with a very different meaning …

Although most players learned about the project at the PC Gaming Show, Inkulinati was announced in 2018, while in May of this year he became the protagonist of a successful Kickstarter campaign, thanks to which it was fully financed in just three days.

Inkulinati, in essence, has not sprung out of nowhere, and the Steam community has been active for two years. Sifting through the old discussions we have thus discovered that i Polish guys from Yaza Games have been aware for quite some time of the misunderstanding that the title of their game can provoke in Italian. The origins of the name Inkulinatiin any case, they have very specific roots. In a message dated February 3, 2019 the developers wrote: "Inkulinati is a word we invented. It is the combination of Ink (ink, editor's note) and enlightened, but have heard that in Italian it may have other associations. The Inkulinates are a mysterious group of illuminati in possession of an extraordinary substance: the living ink".

Before saying goodbye, remember that Inkulinati is a turn-based strategy game featuring medieval animals that come to life (or perish) at the hands of a designer. The release is scheduled for 2021, currently only on PC.