Inkulinati: the Dragon is presented in the new trailer of the Future Game Show

Yaza Games developers took advantage of the Future Game Show’s digital stage to show us again Peanuts, a turn-based strategy game with an original graphic style that features medieval animals that come to life (or perish) by the hand of a designer.

The trailer shown at the event featured another of the animals that players will be able to field on the pitch, namely a Drago, which thanks to its fireballs is able to hit multiple enemies at the same time. In the video, made with the same graphic style of the game, it is also possible to attend a funny curtain that involves Nintendo Switch. Inculinati, in fact, is expected in 2021 not only on PC via Steam, but also on the hybrid console of the Kyoto house. Find the trailer at the opening of the news, enjoy.

Lately the game has been making a lot of talk in Italy also for its particular title, which has a rather clear assonance. When asked about the matter, the developers said they were always aware of it, but they never thought of changing their name since Inkulinati has a very specific meaning, the result of the combination of Ink [inchiostro, ndr] and enlightened. “The Inkulinates are a mysterious group of illuminati who possess an extraordinary substance: living ink”.