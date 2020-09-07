Inkulinati: discovering the strategy that brings creatures of ink to life

Share it:

Peanuts it has stood out since its first announcement, and not only for the assonance of its title which has created more than a few moments of hilarity in the discussions between Italian gamers.

The turn-based strategy of Yaza Games struck us first of all for its original concept, which provides for no holds barred wars between ink creatures brought to life by Inkulinate scribes, a mysterious group of illuminati – including Dante Alighieri and death itself – in possession of an extraordinary substance: the living ink.

The goal of each game is to take out all the critters drawn by the opponent Inkulinati. Each of these masters will be characterized by particular abilities. Hildegard, for example, is number one when it comes to painting killer bunnies. Each pet has different moves: the donkey can push the opponents playing (in a bad way) a bagpipe, while the snail is able to eat the opponents in one bite. In Inkulinati there is not even a dragon, which with its powerful attacks can annihilate more than one enemy at a time.

If Inkulinati has intrigued you and you want to know more, then you absolutely must watch the in-depth video at the opening of the news and read the preview of Inkulinati edited by Giulia Martino. As of today, the release is scheduled for 2021 on PC, Mac and Nintendo Switch.