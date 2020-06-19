Injustice Gods Among Us Ultimate Edition free forever on PS4, Xbox One and PC

Share it:

If your copy of The Last of Us Part 2 is slow to arrive, know that Warner Bros has decided to make a welcome gift to all users. PlayStation 4, Xbox One is PC, who can download a free copy of Injustice: Gods Among Us Ultimate Edition.

You got it right, it's not the usual free trial period and by adding the game to your digital library, it will remain yours forever. The promotion has no limitation and if you have all three platforms available you can grab three different copies of the superhero and villain fighting game DC Comics. It should be noted that this is not the standard edition of the game, but the one that includes every single paid fighter, that is Lobe, Batgirl, Scorpion (directly from Mortal Kombat), Zod, Martian Manhunter is Zatanna.

Here are the links to redeem your free copy:

Here are the minimum requirements for the PC version of the fighting game:

Operating system: 32-bit Windows 7 / Windows 8 / Vista

Processor: Intel Core 2 Duo 2.4 GHz or AMD Athlon X2 2.8 GHz

Memory: 2 GB of RAM

Video card: NVIDIA GeForce 8800 GTS or AMD Radeon HD 3850

DirectX: Version 10

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 21 GB of available space

Additional Notes: Windows XP and DirectX 9.0b or lower are not supported

We remind you that the promotion will be active until the next June 25, 2020so you have just under a week to redeem your free copy of the game.