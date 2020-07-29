Injustice 3: coming announcement for the new DC Comics fighting game?

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

A rumor rekindles hopes for the possible Injustice 3 announcement, third episode of the fighting game series developed by NetherRealm, authors of the Mortal Kombat series.

Tom Taylor, author of the comic series Injustice, has published two Tweets that seem to start a sequence of messages dedicated to this saga, as shown by the letters I and N with the same font as the official logo. At the moment it is only speculation and it is not said that the teasers in question are necessarily linked to Injustice 3, it is certain that the times seem to be ripe to announce a new episode.

NetherRealm is fresh from the success of Mortal Kombat XI and the next project from Ed Boon's studio it could be Injustice 3, according to some rumors, the game could be announced during the DC FanDome event in August but these are only hypotheses not supported by concrete clues.

Injustice Legendary Edition was published in 2018 with all DLC and additional contentInjustice 3 could therefore be launched three years after the previous episode, assuming a distribution scheduled for 2021. We are awaiting confirmation or denial.